$4.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to announce $4.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Intuit’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.17 billion and the highest is $4.63 billion. Intuit reported sales of $3.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full year sales of $9.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $9.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.20 billion to $10.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Barclays increased their price objective on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.91.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $881,906,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,866,442,000 after buying an additional 1,464,341 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Intuit by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,651,941,000 after buying an additional 1,025,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,573,057,000 after buying an additional 527,143 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,590,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $992,285,000 after buying an additional 505,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

INTU traded up $14.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $435.27. 1,243,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,341. The company’s 50-day moving average is $407.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.68. The company has a market cap of $119.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit has a 12-month low of $271.54 and a 12-month high of $436.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

