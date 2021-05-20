Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.100-1.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.23 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.26 billion.

NYSE:FLO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,805,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.68. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $25.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 53.59 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

