Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.63 Million

Analysts expect that Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) will post sales of $11.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exagen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.40 million to $11.90 million. Exagen reported sales of $8.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exagen will report full year sales of $48.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.00 million to $48.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $59.62 million, with estimates ranging from $57.90 million to $61.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Exagen.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Exagen had a negative net margin of 39.49% and a negative return on equity of 29.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XGN shares. TheStreet lowered Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Exagen in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

XGN traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,796. The company has a quick ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Exagen has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.58 million and a P/E ratio of -1.06.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XGN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Exagen by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Exagen by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 38,728 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exagen by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Exagen by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exagen during the 1st quarter worth about $1,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

