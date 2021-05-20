uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.64.

NASDAQ QURE traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,457. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.27 and a 200 day moving average of $37.81. uniQure has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $71.45. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.19.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,738.33% and a negative return on equity of 59.64%. The company had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 336.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that uniQure will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $188,534.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,895 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,619.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $189,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,415.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,850 shares of company stock worth $736,117 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in uniQure by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in uniQure by 131.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in uniQure by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in uniQure by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in uniQure in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

