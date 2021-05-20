Cadinha & Co. LLC Acquires 68,880 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3,319.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,955 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,880 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 2.2% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $15,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com stock traded up $4.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $225.66. 105,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,660,487. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.11 and its 200-day moving average is $227.92. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $167.00 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $208.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.79, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded salesforce.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.91.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $1,009,769.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,307,769.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,935 shares of company stock worth $41,052,744 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

