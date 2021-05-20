SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON SRC traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 83 ($1.08). The company had a trading volume of 159,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 82.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 67.89. SigmaRoc has a 12 month low of GBX 34 ($0.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 88 ($1.15). The firm has a market cap of £232.23 million and a P/E ratio of 34.58.

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, and Belgium. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

