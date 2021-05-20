Brokerages Set Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) PT at GBX 376.67

Shares of Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 401.71 ($5.25).

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “under review” rating and issued a GBX 552 ($7.21) target price on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of CSP traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Thursday, reaching GBX 498.60 ($6.51). 1,356,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,192. Countryside Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 260.60 ($3.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 557.50 ($7.28). The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -290.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 521.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 469.56.

In related news, insider John W. Martin purchased 39,160 shares of Countryside Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 511 ($6.68) per share, for a total transaction of £200,107.60 ($261,441.86).

About Countryside Properties

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

