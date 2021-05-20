Moneysupermarket.com Group’s (MONY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 330.50 ($4.32).

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

Shares of LON MONY traded up GBX 8.54 ($0.11) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 270.34 ($3.53). 1,181,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 20.96. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a one year low of GBX 233.79 ($3.05) and a one year high of GBX 354 ($4.63). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 269.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 266.80.

In other Moneysupermarket.com Group news, insider Scilla Grimble sold 10,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61), for a total value of £28,844.76 ($37,685.86).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.