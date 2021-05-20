TrueFeedBack (TFBX) Hits Market Cap of $10.93 Million

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded 94.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a total market cap of $10.93 million and $288,729.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00075739 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00017816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.06 or 0.01183324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00058781 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,008.22 or 0.09859526 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Profile

TrueFeedBack is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

