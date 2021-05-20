Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athenex, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company’s platform including an Oncology Innovation Platform, a Commercial Platform and a Global Supply Chain Platform. It operates primarily in Buffalo and Clarence, New York, Cranford, New Jersey, Houston, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Hong Kong and Taipei Taiwan. Athenex, Inc. is based in Buffalo, United States. “

Get Athenex alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATNX. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Athenex in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Athenex from $9.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Athenex in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNX traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.82. 2,226,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,053,652. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.27. Athenex has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $450.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 75.45%. Analysts anticipate that Athenex will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Wei Zuo sold 419,931 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $1,898,088.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,831.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim Campbell acquired 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $36,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,465. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,468. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Athenex by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Athenex by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Athenex by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Athenex in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Athenex in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Athenex (ATNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.