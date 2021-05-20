Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Hits $96.80

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $96.80 or 0.00238109 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 34% lower against the US dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $54.34 million and $1.10 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00016087 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001342 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000717 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 592,446 coins and its circulating supply is 561,373 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

