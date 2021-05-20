-$0.58 EPS Expected for FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for FedNat’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.96) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). FedNat posted earnings per share of ($2.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 71.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedNat will report full year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.90). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FedNat.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.30). FedNat had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 10.30%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FNHC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of FedNat in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of FedNat by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FedNat in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of FedNat by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of FedNat in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedNat by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

FNHC traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $4.26. 99,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,570. FedNat has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $13.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.52. The company has a market cap of $74.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

