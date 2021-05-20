Girard Partners LTD. Sells 140 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

VUG stock traded up $4.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $266.18. The company had a trading volume of 20,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,042. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.83. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $186.11 and a twelve month high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

