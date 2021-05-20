Marco Investment Management LLC Purchases 29,470 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 17.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,720 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,470 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 3.5% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $26,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 25,972 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cascend Securities increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.65.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.47. 311,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,462,272. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.