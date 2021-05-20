qPULA Trading Management LP Acquires New Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,429 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000. The Boeing makes up approximately 1.8% of qPULA Trading Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after buying an additional 14,409,687 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after buying an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,607,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,688,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,081 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.04.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BA traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $226.34. 219,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,306,784. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $131.31 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.