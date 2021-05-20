IG Gold 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $79,365.00 (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 20th. IG Gold has a total market capitalization of $12.39 million and $79,365.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IG Gold has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One IG Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00072057 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.89 or 0.00416740 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00075346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004617 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00017688 BTC.

IG Gold Coin Profile

IG Gold (CRYPTO:IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

Buying and Selling IG Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

