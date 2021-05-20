Dialight’s (DIA) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Dialight (LON:DIA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of Dialight in a research note on Wednesday.

Dialight stock traded down GBX 4.23 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 300.78 ($3.93). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,516. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 278.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 261.92. The company has a market cap of £97.94 million and a PE ratio of -12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.12, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Dialight has a 52-week low of GBX 225 ($2.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 346.84 ($4.53).

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, flood, street, area, and flood lights; LED linear fixtures, such as low profile/top conduit linear, stainless steel linear, glass reinforced polyester linear, battery backup linear, and end-to-end linear; and wall packs/bulkheads, and related battery backup products.

