$96.48 Million in Sales Expected for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) will post sales of $96.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $94.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $99.77 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation posted sales of $146.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full-year sales of $428.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $408.77 million to $458.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $552.66 million, with estimates ranging from $500.62 million to $587.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.31 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 9.77%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TNP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.31.

NYSE:TNP traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $9.22. 1,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,119. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average of $9.08. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $15.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,159,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 56,873 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 633,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 43,326 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 10.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 506,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 48,995 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 39,350 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 126,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 19,582 shares during the period. 22.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.