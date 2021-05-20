Observer (OBSR) Trading Down 20.5% Over Last 7 Days

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Observer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Observer has a total market capitalization of $37.04 million and approximately $644,059.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Observer has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00075346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00017688 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.44 or 0.01182601 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00058646 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,942.57 or 0.09786113 BTC.

About Observer

OBSR is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

