$1.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) will post $1.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the highest is $1.30 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group reported sales of $981.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full-year sales of $5.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.19 billion to $6.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on TME. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.87.

Shares of TME traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.21. 13,198,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,699,988. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average of $20.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 98,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

