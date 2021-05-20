Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.83.

CPNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company.

CPNG traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,919,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,745,522. Coupang has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.94.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52).

In related news, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $42,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lydia Jett bought 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,985. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Coupang in the first quarter valued at about $28,038,519,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coupang in the first quarter valued at about $13,862,435,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Coupang in the first quarter valued at about $5,033,326,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Coupang in the first quarter valued at about $1,887,288,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Coupang in the first quarter valued at about $1,625,549,000.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

