Brady (NYSE:BRC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.580-2.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Brady also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.64-0.74 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brady from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Shares of BRC traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,291. Brady has a 1 year low of $37.47 and a 1 year high of $57.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.17 and a 200 day moving average of $51.04. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Brady had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Brady will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Bentley Curran sold 7,213 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $388,420.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,353.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,450 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $82,548.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,959.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,396 shares of company stock worth $3,434,512. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

