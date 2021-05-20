Marston’s (LON:MARS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Marston’s (LON:MARS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MARS. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 101 ($1.32).

LON MARS traded up GBX 0.75 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 91 ($1.19). The company had a trading volume of 2,459,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,773,076. Marston’s has a 52 week low of GBX 30.80 ($0.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 97.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 84.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 763.36, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £600.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

