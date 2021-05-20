Knights Group’s (KGH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Knights Group (LON:KGH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s previous close.

KGH has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Knights Group in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Knights Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Knights Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 452.50 ($5.91).

LON:KGH traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 428 ($5.59). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,089. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 436.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 415.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £353.56 million and a P/E ratio of -194.55. Knights Group has a 52-week low of GBX 338 ($4.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 500 ($6.53). The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17.

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

