AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in AT&T were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 148,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 76,049 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 223.3% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in AT&T by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 293,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,873,000 after buying an additional 23,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its stake in AT&T by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 15,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

NYSE:T opened at $29.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.57. The company has a market cap of $207.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

