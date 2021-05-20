Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 337.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,635,000. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 19,196 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,608,000 after buying an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.26.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $41.97 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.84.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

