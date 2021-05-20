Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) will announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.97. Arch Capital Group reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,200%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will report full year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arch Capital Group.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $40.26. 39,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,484,657. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.92 and its 200-day moving average is $36.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $602,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,279,355.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $1,207,090.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,010 shares in the company, valued at $15,033,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 246.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 197.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

