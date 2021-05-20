Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FERG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oddo Bhf downgraded Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG traded up $2.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.58. 221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,176. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.07. Ferguson has a 1-year low of $116.70 and a 1-year high of $134.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FERG. Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth about $1,580,052,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth about $797,692,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth about $740,111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth about $591,674,000. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth about $302,394,000.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

