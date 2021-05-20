THEKEY Market Capitalization Achieves $9.07 Million (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 20th. One THEKEY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $9.07 million and $417,978.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00008796 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 47.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000150 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000748 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

