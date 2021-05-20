$922.33 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will announce $922.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $766.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. Spirit AeroSystems posted sales of $644.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year sales of $3.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $4.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $5.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Spirit AeroSystems.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPR. Cowen upped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.72.

Shares of NYSE SPR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.46. The stock had a trading volume of 48,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.63. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $53.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.72%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,489,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $214,603,000 after buying an additional 138,229 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,729,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,807,000 after buying an additional 1,493,791 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,441,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,760,000 after buying an additional 1,181,170 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,637,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,644,000 after buying an additional 699,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,520,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,968,000 after buying an additional 88,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.