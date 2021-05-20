$922.33 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) This Quarter

Posted by on May 20th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will announce $922.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $766.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. Spirit AeroSystems posted sales of $644.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year sales of $3.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $4.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $5.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPR. Cowen upped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.72.

Shares of NYSE SPR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.46. The stock had a trading volume of 48,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.63. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $53.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.72%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,489,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $214,603,000 after buying an additional 138,229 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,729,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,807,000 after buying an additional 1,493,791 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,441,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,760,000 after buying an additional 1,181,170 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,637,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,644,000 after buying an additional 699,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,520,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,968,000 after buying an additional 88,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.