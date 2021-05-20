Zacks: Brokerages Expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) to report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 91.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.27). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

XHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

In related news, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 25,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $490,381.65. Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,087,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 582,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,047.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,091 shares of company stock worth $2,839,424. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 716.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 145,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 127,732 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $2,499,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XHR traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.42. 32,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,973. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.04. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.