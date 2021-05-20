Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.800-4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Kohl’s also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.80-4.20 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on KSS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. FIG Partners raised Kohl’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. OTR Global raised Kohl’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kohl’s has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.65.

Shares of NYSE KSS traded down $6.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.12. The stock had a trading volume of 756,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500,902. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.92 and a beta of 2.04. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $16.31 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.65.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.20) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.58%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

