IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.86.

IMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on IAMGOLD to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on IAMGOLD to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IMG stock traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.33. 560,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,139. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.28. The stock has a market cap of C$2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of C$3.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.51.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$452.93 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 16,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.21, for a total value of C$69,726.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,617 shares in the company, valued at C$162,577.57.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.