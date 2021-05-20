UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,033 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.5% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,397,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $979,682,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,318,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,989,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,801,850,000 after acquiring an additional 986,472 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,027,639,000 after purchasing an additional 569,142 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.00.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $2.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $412.47. The company had a trading volume of 41,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,262. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $356.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $273.71 and a one year high of $425.98. The company has a market capitalization of $389.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

