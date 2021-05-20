Oak Street Health Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,763 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,216% compared to the typical volume of 210 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Oak Street Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.54.

In related news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 25,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $1,384,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,817,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,368,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $6,012,624.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 548,368 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,242 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth approximately $2,655,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth $749,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,205,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,688,000 after purchasing an additional 162,015 shares during the last quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at $3,745,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at $933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSH traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.56. 27,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,821. Oak Street Health has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.86.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Oak Street Health will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

