First National Trust Co Sells 3,627 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First National Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 183.3% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.84.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $562.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.08, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $648.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $586.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $548.26.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

