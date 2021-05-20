BTMX 1-Day Volume Tops $1.11 Million (BTMX)

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. During the last seven days, BTMX has traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar. One BTMX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001380 BTC on major exchanges. BTMX has a market capitalization of $412.69 million and $1.11 million worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00075615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00017830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $479.94 or 0.01193421 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00057849 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,968.50 or 0.09868074 BTC.

BTMX Profile

BTMX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. BTMX’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. The Reddit community for BTMX is https://reddit.com/r/BitMax . BTMX’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BTMX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTMX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTMX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

