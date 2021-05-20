See results about (LON:J) Price Target Increased to GBX 285 by Analysts at Barclays

See results about (LON:J) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 285 ($3.72) in a research report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered See results about to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of See results about in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on See results about from GBX 214 ($2.80) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on See results about from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 317.17 ($4.14).

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for See results about Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for See results about and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.