$1.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) will announce $1.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Syneos Health reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full-year sales of $5.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.64.

In related news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,098,884. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Maldonado sold 4,654,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total value of $345,190,591.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,156,560 shares of company stock worth $385,804,937. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,707,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,531,000 after purchasing an additional 993,476 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 11.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,844,000 after buying an additional 844,278 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,763,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1,849.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 418,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,492,000 after acquiring an additional 396,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,195,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNH stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $86.68. The stock had a trading volume of 13,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,136. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $89.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.99.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

