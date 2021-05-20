Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.29 Billion

Posted by on May 20th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) to report $8.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.36 billion and the lowest is $8.22 billion. Performance Food Group posted sales of $5.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full year sales of $29.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.32 billion to $29.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $32.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.83 billion to $33.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on PFGC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,624,423 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $612,073,000 after buying an additional 880,931 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,917,110 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $513,714,000 after buying an additional 502,399 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,973,668 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $171,313,000 after buying an additional 14,953 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,829,636 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $163,015,000 after buying an additional 492,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,719,885 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $156,693,000 after purchasing an additional 263,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFGC traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.16. 97,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,497. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -41.21 and a beta of 1.55. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.06 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.94.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Featured Story: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Performance Food Group (PFGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.