Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.29 Billion

Brokerages expect Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) to report $8.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.36 billion and the lowest is $8.22 billion. Performance Food Group posted sales of $5.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full year sales of $29.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.32 billion to $29.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $32.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.83 billion to $33.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on PFGC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,624,423 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $612,073,000 after buying an additional 880,931 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,917,110 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $513,714,000 after buying an additional 502,399 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,973,668 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $171,313,000 after buying an additional 14,953 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,829,636 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $163,015,000 after buying an additional 492,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,719,885 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $156,693,000 after purchasing an additional 263,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFGC traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.16. 97,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,497. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -41.21 and a beta of 1.55. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.06 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.94.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

