Zacks: Analysts Expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) to Post $0.61 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.53. Restaurant Brands International reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 84.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QSR. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.32.

Shares of QSR stock traded up $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $68.67. 94,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,346. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $51.12 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.94%.

In related news, Director Daniel S. Schwartz sold 281,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $19,227,308.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,602.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 27,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,635,305.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,982,028.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 707,733 shares of company stock valued at $45,575,826. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

