Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corporación América Airports had a negative return on equity of 18.91% and a negative net margin of 29.12%.

CAAP traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.95. 5,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64. Corporación América Airports has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 3.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.25.

Get Corporación América Airports alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Corporación América Airports stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 92,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Corporación América Airports at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporación América Airports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

About Corporación América Airports

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Corporación América Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación América Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.