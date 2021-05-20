Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Pennon Group (LON:PNN)

Pennon Group (LON:PNN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.09% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of LON:PNN traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,059 ($13.84). The company had a trading volume of 514,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,047. Pennon Group has a one year low of GBX 854.20 ($11.16) and a one year high of GBX 1,195.50 ($15.62). The company has a current ratio of 18.53, a quick ratio of 13.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,021.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 975.42. The firm has a market cap of £4.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43.
About Pennon Group
