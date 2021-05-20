Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Pennon Group (LON:PNN)

Pennon Group (LON:PNN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.09% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON:PNN traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,059 ($13.84). The company had a trading volume of 514,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,047. Pennon Group has a one year low of GBX 854.20 ($11.16) and a one year high of GBX 1,195.50 ($15.62). The company has a current ratio of 18.53, a quick ratio of 13.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,021.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 975.42. The firm has a market cap of £4.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

