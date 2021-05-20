Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s (SPX) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a £122.85 ($160.50) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 0.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,500 ($111.05) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a £130 ($169.85) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,800 ($128.04) to £114.20 ($149.20) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £106 ($138.49) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Shore Capital raised shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of £103.59 ($135.33).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock traded up GBX 310 ($4.05) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting £122.50 ($160.05). 81,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,798. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52-week low of GBX 9,316 ($121.71) and a 52-week high of £123.60 ($161.48). The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is £119.67 and its 200-day moving average price is £115.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

