Cadinha & Co. LLC Invests $290,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $1,515,316,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,598,000 after buying an additional 611,071 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in BlackRock by 225.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 631,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 437,700 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,021,000. Finally, Swedbank acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,864,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.08.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $9.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $848.11. 2,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $816.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $736.43. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.00 and a twelve month high of $880.80.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Article: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.