Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $154.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,687. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $112.91 and a 12-month high of $158.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.46 and a 200-day moving average of $143.35.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

