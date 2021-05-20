AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,878 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 20,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 110,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.96 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $206.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

