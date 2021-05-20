Maro (MARO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $34,791.00

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Maro has a market cap of $146.60 million and approximately $34,791.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maro has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One Maro coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maro alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00076002 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00018026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.11 or 0.01195615 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00057796 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,994.70 or 0.09865750 BTC.

Maro Profile

Maro (CRYPTO:MARO) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 939,840,415 coins and its circulating supply is 482,815,259 coins. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maro is ma.ro/# . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Buying and Selling Maro

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maro using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MAROUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Maro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.