Polis Hits 24-Hour Volume of $284.00 (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Polis has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $284.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polis has traded 25% lower against the dollar. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000742 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00142402 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00010513 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.57 or 0.03533085 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 98.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Polis

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

