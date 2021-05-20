Brokerages Anticipate New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) to Announce -$0.34 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) will report earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.25). New Relic posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 326.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.64). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow New Relic.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.60 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEWR. Oppenheimer lowered New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.85.

In other news, EVP Steve Hurn sold 5,911 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $344,256.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,085 shares in the company, valued at $703,830.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 1,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $64,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,192 shares of company stock valued at $4,458,496. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 18.9% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in New Relic by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEWR traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.02. The company had a trading volume of 16,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,941. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 1.01. New Relic has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $81.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.20.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Relic (NEWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.